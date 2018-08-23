SONS OF APOLLO Members Featured In New Episode Of 'First Concert Ever'; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series First Concert Ever, Jeff Scott Soto and Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal from Sons Of Apollo chat about the first concerts they ever went to. Watch below:

Sons Of Apollo recently had to cancel all remaining summer festival appearances.

Said the band: "But there's also good news! We've added four German shows near the end of the European tour. Tickets are now on sale."

