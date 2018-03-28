SONS OF APOLLO Release "Alive" Music Video, "Tengo Vida" Lyric Video

Sons Of Apollo, featuring former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force), have released a music video for "Alive", and a lyric video for "Tengo Vida", taken from the six-track single "Alive" / "Tengo Vida", released on March 23rd.

Tracklisting:

"Alive" - album version

"Alive" - radio edit

"Alive" - acoustic version

"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - standard

"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - radio edit

"Tengo Vida" (Alive Spanish version) - acoustic version

Get the release here, and watch the Vicente Cordero-directed video for “Alive” and the "Tengo Vida" lyric video below.

Sons Of Apollo tour dates:

April

5 - Monterrey, Mexico – Escena

6 - Mexico City, Mexico - Circo Volador

8 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Teleton

10 - Buenos Aires, Argentina- Groove

12 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Opinião Bar

14 - São Paulo, Brazil - Tropical Butanta

15 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Music Hall

19 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theater

20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

21 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

22 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

24 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

25 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

27 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

29 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May

2 - San Francisco, CA - Regency Ballroom

3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

4 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues

5 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall

8 - Dallas, TX - Canton Hall

9 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

11 - Nashville, TN - 3rd & Lindsley

12 - St Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

13 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

15 - Cleveland, OH - House Of Blues

16 - Philadelphia, PA - Theater Of Living Arts

18 - New York City, NY - Playstation Theater

19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

20 - Washington DC - Howard Theater

26 - San Juan, Puerto Rico - Centro De Bellas Arts

June

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Degli Arcimbodi

26 - Prague, Czech Republic - Futurum

27 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

30 - Barcelona, Spain - Be Prog My Friend

July

1 - Maidstone, England - Rambling Man Festival

2 - Motherwell, Scotland - Motherwell Concert Hall

3 - Belfast, Northern Ireland - Limelight

4 - Dublin, Ireland - Tivoli

6 - Knislinge, Sweden - Helgeafestivalen

7 - Brighton, UK - Concorde

8 - Nottingham, England - Rescue Rooms

14 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Dynamo MetalFest

August

3 - Germany - Wacken

18 - Warsaw, Poland - Prog In The Park

19 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

September

10 - Osaka, Japan - Big Cat

11-12 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Room

15 - Raismes, France - Raismes Fest

19 - Moscow, Russia - Glavclub

22 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Roman Amphitheater (A Very Special Evening with Sons Of Apollo & The Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony)

24 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Club

26 - Tel Aviv, Israel - Barby Club

30 - Glasgow, Scotland - The Garage

October

8 - Zurich, Switzerland - Complex

12 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

13 - Toulouse, France - Very Prog Festival

15 - Lyon, France - Radiant Bellevue

16 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie