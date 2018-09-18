SONS OF APOLLO Respond To "More Than DREAM THEATER" Advertisement For Upcoming Moscow Show - "A Case Of Mis-Translation / Mis-Interpretation"

Ultimate Guitar was made aware of an advertisement in Moscow, Russia for the upcoming Sons Of Apollo show on September 19th, featuring a tag reading "More Than Dream Theater", based on the fact that the band features ex-DT members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian. Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal responded directly via Twitter. See below.

A case of mis-translation / mis-interpretation. The promoter’s intention was not to say “better than”, simply that it’s a new band and not just two ex-members playing a “best of” show. Thank you for letting us know about this 👍 (band is usually last to see promo materials.) — Bumblefoot (@bumblefoot) 17 September 2018

Midlands Metalheads Radio recently spoke with Sons Of Apollo vocalist Jeff Scott Soto about how he came to join the band, being part of a so-called "super-group" of musicians, and their plans for a second album.

Sons Of Apollo recently had to cancel all remaining summer festival appearances.

Said the band: "But there's also good news! We've added four German shows near the end of the European tour. Tickets are now on sale."

