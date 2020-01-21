SONS OF APOLLO Reveal Details Behind MMXX Album In New Q&A Video

January 21, 2020, an hour ago

news hard rock sons of apollo

SONS OF APOLLO Reveal Details Behind MMXX Album In New Q&A Video

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - released their second studio album, appropriately titled MMXX (pronounced: 20/20), last Friday, January 17, via InsideOutMusic/Sony.

Get the details behind the album in this new Q&A video:

Produced by The Del Fuvio Brothers (Portnoy and Sherinian), MMXX is available as a standard CD package, Limited Edition 2 CD package (which includes instrumental mixes and a cappella excerpts), 2 LP + CD package, and on all digital formats. Order here.

MMXX tracklisting:

"Goodbye Divinity"
"Wither To Black"
"Asphyxiation"
"Desolate July"
"King Of Delusion"
"Fall To Ascend"
"Resurrection Day"
"New World Today"

"Desolate July" video:

"Fall To Ascend" video:

"Goodbye Divinity" video:

Unboxing video:



Featured Audio

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – “A Life Of Our Own” (Napalm)

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS – “A Life Of Our Own” (Napalm)

Featured Video

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

Latest Reviews