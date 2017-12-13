SONS OF APOLLO - September 2018 Bulgaria Show With Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony To Be Filmed For DVD Release

Earlier this week, Sons Of Apollo drummer Mike Portnoy revealed that one show on the band's tour schedule will be on September 22nd in Plovdiv, Bulgaria at the Roman Amphitheater. It will be a special evening featuring the band performing with the Plovdiv Psychotic Symphony, and accordin to reports Sons Of Apollo will perform two sets and film the show for a future live CD/DVD release. One set will be a very special set of cover songs.

Stay tuned for updates.

Sons Of Apollo - former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - will be hitting the road in 2018 for their first-ever worldwide tour, which kicks off in Tampa, FL on February 3rd as part of the Cruise To The Edge, which will be sailing to Belize and Costa Maya. Once the cruise concludes, they’ll be performing in Miami, FL on February 9th as part of the Monsters Of Rock Cruise Pre-Show party. Tickets for the upcoming tour dates go on sale Friday, December 1 at 12 PM, local time.

As Mike Portnoy declares, "Ever since this lineup assembled to make Psychotic Symphony, the thing I’ve been most excited about is anticipating how insane I know this band is going to be on stage. Well, the wait is almost over! Here are the first US dates that will get to witness this ‘five-headed musical spectacle’ live on stage in February. We plan on being on tour all year long, all over the globe, with plenty of dates now being announced for summer festivals throughout Europe, but these are the very first shows that will get to witness this amazing lineup in person for the first time. We can’t wait!”

Check out Sons Of Apollo at any of the following stops, with more US shows to be announced in the coming weeks.

February

3-8 - Tampa, FL - Cruise To The Edge

9 - Miami, FL - Magic City Casino/Monsters Of Rock Cruise Pre-show

11 - Orlando, FL - Plaza LIVE Orlando

12 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

13 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

15 - Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

16 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

17 - Battle Creek, MI - The Music Factory

18 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

Psychotic Symphony was produced by the dynamic production duo of Portnoy and Sherinian, also affectionately known as “The Del Fuvio Brothers,” which is the nickname given to them over 20 years ago during their time together in Dream Theater. Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“God Of The Sun”

“Coming Home”

“Signs Of The Time”

“Labyrinth”

“Alive”

“Lost In Oblivion”

“Figaro's Whore”

“Divine Addiction”

“Opus Maximus”

“Lost In Oblivion” video:

“Coming Home” video: