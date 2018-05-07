SONS OF APOLLO - Tonight's Show In San Antonio Cancelled

Sons Of Apollo - comprised of former Dream Theater members Mike Portnoy and Derek Sherinian, Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal (ex-Guns N’ Roses), Billy Sheehan (The Winery Dogs, Mr. Big, David Lee Roth) and Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, ex-Yngwie Malmsteen's Rising Force) - were scheduled to play the Alamo City Music Hall in San Antonio, Texas tonight, Monday May 7th.

That show has now been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances."​ Ticket holders can get refunds at their point of purchase, or redeem their ticket at the Houston or Dallas show.

Remaining Sons Of Apollo North American tour dates are as listed:

May

8 – Dallas, TX – Canton Hall

9 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

11 – Nashville, TN – 3rd & Lindsley

12 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theatre

13 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

15 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

16 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre Of Living Arts

18 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

19 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

20 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre