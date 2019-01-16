SONS OF APOLLO Working On Second Album – “What An Intense Writing Session” Says MIKE PORTNOY

Sons Of Apollo – the all-star band featuring Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Billy Sheehan, and Jeff Scott Soto – are working on their second album.

Portnoy has checked in with the following update:

“What an intense writing session we’ve had for Sons Of Apollo 2 over the last week!! It was a whirlwind of creativity and we managed to pull it all together and knock it out of the park (IMHO)...and wasting no time, I’m flying to LA today to begin recording my drum tracks!

We will then spend the rest of the year crafting the album and are shooting to have it out at the end of the year or beginning of 2020...”But worry not, there’s the Live Plovdiv Release coming early this summer to tide you over until then!”

Sons Of Apollo released their debut album, Psychotic Symphony, in 2017 via Inside Out Music / Sony. The video for "Alive" can be enjoyed below: