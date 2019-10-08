SONS OF CHIPOTLE Featuring LED ZEPPELIN Bass Legend JOHN PAUL JONES Confirm North American Concert Debut At Knoxville's Big Ears Festival

Sons Of Chipotle, the musical project featuring Led Zeppelin bass legend John Paul Jones and Finnish classical cellist Anssi Karttunen, will make their North American concert debut at Big Ears Festival 2020, taking place March 26 - 29 in Knoxville, TN.

Sons Of Chipotle cover an uncommonly vast area of the musical map and both John Paul Jones and Anssi Karttunen are thrilled to be making their US debut performance at Big Ears Festival in March 2020.

It is incredibly rare to find two of the finest musicians in the world improvising together, but following six sold out concerts in South Korea and Japan, the next stop for Sons Of Chipotle is Knoxville, Tennessee. Both musicians are known to be curious minds, always ready to learn and to discover. When they improvise, borders disappear, they are free to migrate beyond prejudices, across continents. In a world where walls are being built and people are told where they cannot go, Sons Of Chipotle want music to be a place of openness.

Sons Of Chipotle features John Paul Jones on piano and electronics, with Anssi Karttunen on cello and electronics.

Big Ears 2020 lineup includes: 75 Dollar Bill, Andrew Cyrille, Annette Peacock, Anthony Braxton, Areni Agbabian, Aurora Nealand & the Royal Roses, Bang on a Can All-Stars, Caroline Shaw, Caterina Barbieri, Christian Scott, Damo Suzuki Network with the Sound Carriers, Dan Weiss Starebaby, Daniel Pioro & Valgeir Sigurðsson, Devendra Banhart, Diamond Curtain Wall Trio, Dos Santos, Efterklang, Electric Appalachia (William Tyler, Mary Lattimore, Eric Dawson of TAMIS), Gyan Riley, Harriet Tubman, Jaimie Branch's Fly or Die, Jason Moran & the Harlem Hellfighters, Jeff Parker and the New Breed, Joe Henry's 115th Dream, Joshua Abrams & Natural Information Society, Kim Myhr, Kronos Quartet, Marc Ribot, Maurice Louca, Mdou Moctar, Meredith Monk, Moonlight Benjamin, mssv (Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt), Múm, Myra Melford's Snowy Egret, MZM (Miya Masaoka, Zeena Parkins, Myra Melford), Nadah El Shazly, Natalie Joachim, nief norf, Paul Lazar's Cage Shuffle, Peter Brötzmann, Sarah Davachi, Saul Williams, Shabaka & the Ancestors, So Percussion, Sons of Chipotle (John Paul Jones & Anssi Karttunen), Sound for Andy Warhol's KISS (Kim Gordon, Bill Nace, Steve Gunn, John Truscinski), Spektral Quartet, Steve Coleman and Five Elements, Sudan Archives, Tamino, Terry Riley, The Haden Triplets, The Necks, Thunder Music Ensemble, Thundercat, Tindersticks, Xylouris White.

