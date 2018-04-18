Sons Of COREY TAYLOR And M. SHAWN CRAHAN Launch New Band, Cover SLIPKNOT Hits "The Devil In I" And "Dead Memories"; Video Available

Griffin Taylor, the son of Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor, and Simon Crahan, the son of Slipknot percussionist Shawn Crahan have started their own band. They can be seen and heard in the clips below jamming to their fathers' songs "The Devil In I" and "Dead Memories".

Back in July 2017, Stone Sour performed at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ, and during the show frontman Corey Taylor invited his son Griffin to take over lead vocals for "Song #3". Taylor recently guested on Wisconsin radio station 102.9 The Hog and spoke about the experience.

"He's a natural. He'd never done anything like that before. We didn't even practice on stage with him. He and I went through it acoustically backstage. He was 14 at the time. At 14, not only could he lean back on the adrenaline and fall in the pocket, but note-wise he was so dialed in on it, and then had the presence of mind to be running around stage, going for it, and then at the end, he jumps up on my check-me-out box and takes a selfie with the audience. I would have never in a million years thought to do that. I'd never felt that kind of pride in my life, man. I was, like, 'Oh, you've got the Taylor curse now, dude. You're screwed.'"