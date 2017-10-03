SONS OF TEXAS Announce Tour Dates With ALTER BRIDGE, ALL THAT REMAINS
Sons Of Texas have announced upcoming tour plans. The band will open for Alter Bridge and All That Remains this November and December. The band will also headline a hometown show at the Cin El Rey Theatre in McAllen, Texas on December 16th.
Tour dates:
November
24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues
25 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
December
1 - Biloxi, MS. - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *
3 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater
5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
9 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre
11 - Rosemont, IL- Joe's Live
12 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge
14 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
16 - McAllen, TX - Cin El Rey Theatre**
* Direct support to Alter Bridge
** Denotes headline show
In anticipation of the September 22nd release of their
Sons Of Texas released their second album, Forged By Fortitude, on September 22nd. Order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and at Merch Now.
Tracklisting:
"Buy In To Sell Out"
"Feed The Need"
"Down In the Trenches"
"Cast In Stone"
"Beneath The Riverbed"
"Expedition To Perdition"
"Turnin’ The Page"
"Jaded Eyes"
"Wasp Woman"
"Forged By Fortitude"
"Slam With The Lights On"
“Down In The Trenches”:
“Beneath The Riverbed” video:
“Feed The Need” lyric video:
Sons Of Texas are supporting Seether throughout Europe and The UK through October 18th. Remaining dates for the Seether tour are as listed:
October
3 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien
4 - Linz, Austria - Posthof
6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk
7 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm
9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Xtra
10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp
11 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
13 - Paris, France - Le Bataclan
15 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
16 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC Glasgow
18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham
For further details, visit the official Sons Of Texas Facebook page.
(Photo - Lindsey Byrnes)