SONS OF TEXAS Announce Tour Dates With ALTER BRIDGE, ALL THAT REMAINS

Sons Of Texas have announced upcoming tour plans. The band will open for Alter Bridge and All That Remains this November and December. The band will also headline a hometown show at the Cin El Rey Theatre in McAllen, Texas on December 16th.

Tour dates:

November

24 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House Of Blues

25 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

29 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

December

1 - Biloxi, MS. - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino *

3 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

5 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

6 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom

8 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre

11 - Rosemont, IL- Joe's Live

12 - Kansas City, MO - Voodoo Lounge

14 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

16 - McAllen, TX - Cin El Rey Theatre**

* Direct support to Alter Bridge

** Denotes headline show

Sons Of Texas released their second album, Forged By Fortitude, on September 22nd. Order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and at Merch Now.

Tracklisting:

"Buy In To Sell Out"

"Feed The Need"

"Down In the Trenches"

"Cast In Stone"

"Beneath The Riverbed"

"Expedition To Perdition"

"Turnin’ The Page"

"Jaded Eyes"

"Wasp Woman"

"Forged By Fortitude"

"Slam With The Lights On"

“Down In The Trenches”:

“Beneath The Riverbed” video:

“Feed The Need” lyric video:

Sons Of Texas are supporting Seether throughout Europe and The UK through October 18th. Remaining dates for the Seether tour are as listed:

October

3 - Vienna, Austria - Arena Wien

4 - Linz, Austria - Posthof

6 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

7 - Dornbirn, Austria - Conrad Sohm

9 - Zurich, Switzerland - Xtra

10 - Frankfurt, Germany - Batschkapp

11 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

13 - Paris, France - Le Bataclan

15 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

16 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

17 - Glasgow, UK - O2 ABC Glasgow

18 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute Birmingham

For further details, visit the official Sons Of Texas Facebook page.

(Photo - Lindsey Byrnes)