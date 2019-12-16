SONS OF TEXAS Debut "Lock, Stock & Barrel" Video

In November, Sons Of Texas independently released a three-song EP titled Resurgence. Now comes a video for "Lock, Stock & Barrel" from that EP.

Says vocalist Mark Morales, "We arranged a big-ass party in the middle of nowhere, way down in Donna, Texas, and invited everyone for BBQ, booze and a good time! It was our very own 'Q n' Brew,' if you will! For this video, we really wanted to catch the sense of a good time that our music invokes."

Tracklisting:

"Spoils Of War"

"Resurgence"

"Lock, Stock, & Barrel"

This Friday, December 20th, Sons Of Texas return to Laredo, TX for the first time since 2012. Catch them live in concert at Electric Lounge.