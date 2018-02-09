SONS OF TEXAS - Japanese Tour Video Recap Streaming

Sons Of Texas played their first headline run in Japan earlier this month, with gigs on February 1st in Tokyo, and February 2nd in Osaka. The band has compiled a video diary of their trip.

"Japan, thank you so much for coming to the shows, singing your hearts out and giving us your all, the five of us did the same for you. We cannot wait to be back," says the band.

Sons Of Texas' new album, Forged By Fortitude, reached #9 on the Japanese Best Selling Rock Albums of 2017 chart, despite having a late September release date.

Tracklisting:

"Buy In To Sell Out"

"Feed The Need"

"Down In the Trenches"

"Cast In Stone"

"Beneath The Riverbed"

"Expedition To Perdition"

"Turnin’ The Page"

"Jaded Eyes"

"Wasp Woman"

"Forged By Fortitude"

"Slam With The Lights On"

“Beneath The Riverbed” video:

“Feed The Need” lyric video:

Sons Of Texas return to the stage Stateside next month. Catch them live at the following shows:

March

13 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

24 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

30 - The QZ Expo Center - Ringle, WI

April

1 - The Annex at The Red Zone - Madison, WI

12 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

13 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

14 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

