SONS OF TEXAS - New Album Forged By Fortitude Due In September, “Feed The Need” Lyric Video Streaming Now

Following two years of touring behind their debut album, Baptized In The Rio Grande, Sons Of Texas returned to the studio earlier this year with producer Josh Wilbur to record their follow up. The result is the 11 song CD, Forged By Fortitude, set for a September 22nd release with Razor & Tie. The album will be available in Europe through Spinefarm Records and with Sony in Japan.

The album is available today for pre-order on iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and at Merch Now. The Merch Now pre-order features multiple bundles including exclusive t-shirt and hoodie designs, a flask, a dog tag bottle opener, and a knit cap. All bundle orders will have the option at checkout to buy a limited edition seven-inch vinyl single featuring the album track "Beneath The Riverbed" and a B-side of the Social Distortion song "Ball And Chain".

Tracklisting:

"Buy In To Sell Out"

"Feed The Need"

"Down In the Trenches"

"Cast In Stone"

"Beneath The Riverbed"

"Expedition To Perdition"

"Turnin’ The Page"

"Jaded Eyes"

"Wasp Woman"

"Forged By Fortitude"

"Slam With The Lights On"

Premiering today is a lyric video of the album track “Feed The Need”. Those pre-ordering the album will receive the song as an instant grat track.

Sons of Texas are planning an extensive worldwide tour lasting throughout 2018.

(Band photo by Lindsey Byrnes)