SONS OF TEXAS - Resurgence EP Detailed

On November 11th, Sons Of Texas will release a three-song EP titled Resurgence.

"Our upcoming Resurgence EP will be our first independent release in six years, and we are extremely excited for y’all to hear it," states the band. "This will be a 100% digital release available for sale and streaming on all platforms starting November 11th."

Pre-orders are live now at iTunes and Google Play. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Spoils Of War"

"Resurgence"

"Lock, Stock, And Barrel"

In live news, catch Sons Of Texas at the following shows:

November

13 - The Elbow Room - Wichita, KS

15 - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO

16 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

18 - El Corazón - Seattle, WA

19 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

21 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

22 - Liquid Joe's - Millcreek, UT

23 - Herman's Hideaway - Denver, CO

24 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

26 - Jake's Backroom - Lubbock, TX

27 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

29 - House Of Rock - Corpus Christi, TX

30 - Scout Bar = Houston, TX

December

1 - Stickyz Rock'n'Roll Chicken Shack - Little Rock, AR

For further details, visit Sons Of Texas on Facebook.