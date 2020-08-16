SONS OF TEXAS To Release As The Crow Flies EP In September

On September 4th, Sons Of Texas will release a three-song EP titled As The Crow Flies. The cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Preach To The Mirror"

"Enough"

"As The Crow Flies"

"Three new songs that we’re extremely proud of and excited to share with our fans," says Sons Of Texas. "Real musicians, real amps, real drums, real music from our hearts inspired by the world today. This is what it’s all about. Big shout out to Chris Mora for helping us bring our songs to life and capture our performances with the passion our fans deserve to hear from us."

As The Crow Flies is available for pre-order through iTunes and Google Play

