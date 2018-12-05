Sony Legacy Taps UnDigital For 50th Anniversary Celebration Of JIMI HENDRIX EXPERIENCE’s Masterpiece Electric Ladyland

UnDigital, the industry's first package insert marketplace, today announced that it's partnering with Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, for its 50th anniversary celebration of the Jimi Hendrix Experience masterpiece Electric Ladyland. The first-of-its-kind campaign will orchestrate the insertion of a coupon for the Deluxe Edition box set of Electric Ladyland across 75,000 packages from Guitar Center and Musician's Friend this holiday season.

Electric Ladyland is a timeless album that helped shape a generation and push the barriers of music and culture. This box set gives listeners an intimate look into the making of the album, which helped define Hendrix's entire career. The promotion is meant to match the significance of this anniversary, which is why Sony Music is taking a creative and unique approach with UnDigital to get the word out to enthusiasts across the United States.

The campaign officially kicked off on November 20th and will run for approximately one month. Consumers that purchase goods from Guitar Center and Musician's Friend will start to see the coupons within their packages soon and will be able to use the coupon code for the Deluxe Edition box set throughout the remainder of this year.

"This campaign aligns perfectly with the interests of our most loyal customers," said Jessica Stubblefield, Senior Manager, Marketing Partnerships at Guitar Center. "Music enthusiasts come to Guitar Center for all their equipment needs and this box set certainly feels like it could be the perfect stocking stuffer for many of our customers. Working with UnDigital makes the process of package insert advertising seamless. From printing to insertion, it's a frictionless experience that makes it easy for us to monetize our packages, while providing our customers with incredibly relevant, targeted promotions."

"Marketers are getting tired of the same old digital playbook when it comes to promoting their products," said Ryan Millman, co-founder and CEO of UnDigital. "Package inserts offer a new, unique way of engaging with a highly relevant audience and marketers couldn't be more excited to branch out from paid search and social campaigns to drive engagement. That's exactly why we're gaining so much interest in the marketplace. Since launching approximately six months ago, we have north of 90 retailers on the platform and more than half-a-billion packages under management."

To learn more about UnDigital and its campaign with Sony/Legacy, browse the marketplace by visiting Undigital.com.



The Deluxe Edition box set of Electric Ladyland is available as either a 3CD/1 Blu-ray set or a 6LP/1 Blu-ray set. Both packages include the original double album, now newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes. For the LP set, Grundman prepared an all analog direct to disc vinyl transfer of the album, preserving the authenticity. Also included is Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes, which presents demos and studio outtakes from this period in Hendrix’s career, plus a new 5.1 surround sound mix of the entire original album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer. This marks the first and only time this has been done with a Hendrix studio album, and gives listeners the original stereo mixes in uncompressed 24 bit/96 kz high resolution audio.

Spread across 3 CDs and 1 Blu-ray the set includes:

- CD1: the original album, now newly remastered by Bernie Grundman from the original analog tapes.

- CD2: Electric Ladyland: The Early Takes, which presents 20 never before heard demos and studio outtakes from this period in Hendrix’s career.

- CD3: Jimi Hendrix Experience: Live At the Hollywood Bowl 9/14/68, part of Experience Hendrix’s Dagger Records official bootleg series. The never before released recording captures the band and the mounting excitement that took place just weeks before the release of Electric Ladyland.

- Blu-Ray: includes the acclaimed full-length documentary At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladylandplus a new 5.1 surround sound mix of the entire original album by Hendrix’s original engineer Eddie Kramer plus the original stereo mixes in uncompressed 24 bit/96 kz high resolution audio.

- Electric Ladyland Deluxe Edition includes a full color, 48-page book containing Jimi’s handwritten lyrics, poem and instructions to his record label, as well as never before published photos from the recording sessions that were shot by Eddie Kramer himself.

All contained in a luxe casemade book with new cover art which is true to Hendrix’s original vision of the album’s cover: a Linda (McCartney) Eastman photograph of the band and children at the statue of Alice In Wonderland in New York’s Central Park.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"…And the Gods Made Love"

"Have You Ever Been (To Electric Ladyland)"

"Crosstown Traffic"

"Voodoo Chile"

"Little Miss Strange"

"Long Hot Summer Night"

"Come On (Part I)"

"Gypsy Eyes"

"Burning of the Midnight Lamp"

"Rainy Day, Dream Away"

"1983….(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)"

"Moon, Turn the Tides….Gently Gently Away"

"Still Raining, Still Dreaming"

"House Burning Down"

"All Along the Watchtower"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

Disc 2:

"1983…(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)"

"Voodoo Chile"

"Cherokee Mist"

"Hear My Train A Comin’"

"Angel"

"Gypsy Eyes"

"Somewhere"

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Demo 1]

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Demo 3]

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Demo 4]

"Snowballs At My Window"

"My Friend"

"At Last…The Beginning"

"Angel Caterina (1983)"

"Little Miss Strange"

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Take 1]

"Long Hot Summer Night" [Take 14]

"Rainy Day, Dream Away"

"Rainy Day Shuffle"

"..(A Merman I Should Turn To Be)"

Disc 3:

Introduction

"Are You Experienced"

"Voodoo Child (Slight Return)"

"Red House"

"Foxey Lady"

"Fire"

"Hey Joe"

"Sunshine of Your Love"

"I Won’t Live Today"

"Little Wing"

"Star Spangled Banner"

"Purple Haze"

Disc 4:

At Last… The Beginning: The Making of Electric Ladyland documentary

Electric Ladyland Uncompressed LPCM Stereo 24b/96k

Electric Ladyland Uncompressed LPCM 1 Surround 24b/96k

Electric Ladyland DTS-HD Master Audio 1 Surround 24b/96k

None