Sony Music Entertainment's The Thread Shop Signs Agreement For Worldwide JIMI HENDRIX Merchandising Rights

The Thread Shop, the merchandising division of Sony Music Entertainment, today announced an agreement with Authentic Hendrix LLC and Experience Hendrix L.L.C. for the rights to design, develop and distribute exclusive Jimi Hendrix merchandise worldwide.

The Thread Shop will work closely with Authentic Hendrix and Experience Hendrix to create unique merchandise - including clothing, accessories and collectibles - in a new Hendrix-specific product line available through a variety of purchasing platforms, including pop-ups, brick & mortar retail, and online stores.

The new offering marks the first time Jimi Hendrix's legendary music, audiovisual releases, and authorized merchandise will be available in one place. In 2009, Sony Music, Authentic Hendrix and Experience Hendrix began a historic licensing partnership encompassing the ongoing curation and distribution of the Jimi Hendrix music catalog and archives, making the artist's music and film materials available to fans around the world across all media formats and platforms. Legacy Recordings, Sony Music's catalog division, and Experience Hendrix have released a range of essential Hendrix titles under the agreement, including definitive editions of the Jimi Hendrix Experience canon. With the new merchandising partnership, The Thread Shop will coordinate with Legacy Recordings on integrated merchandising and music opportunities.

According to Janie Hendrix, CEO/President, Experience Hendrix and Authentic Hendrix, "It was a natural progression for us, really, and what you could call organic. We placed Jimi in good hands with Sony Music, so we are more than comfortable with expanding our relationship to merchandise. Jimi's persona encompassed more than music. He had a sense of style that we want to continue to present to the world...boldly and vividly. We're confident The Thread Shop will carry out the next level concepts we envision. Jimi was and is larger than life, in our eyes. With the list of artistic greats the Thread Shop represents, Jimi will be at home among giants."

Said Howard Lau, Senior Vice President/Head of The Thread Shop, "We are incredibly excited and proud to be working with Janie and her team on Jimi's merchandise. With such a legendary and timeless artist, we will honor Jimi and his music with tremendous respect and enthusiasm that will result in amazing merch that honors his legacy."

Jimi Hendrix joins The Thread Shop's powerhouse roster of classic and contemporary music icons, which includes A$AP Ferg, the Beatles, Camila Cabello, Bob Dylan, Joan Jett, Led Zeppelin, Maluma, P!nk and many others.

The Thread Shop is committed to providing the ultimate Consumer shopping experience for music fans and devotees of popular culture. It offers a variety of licensing and retail opportunities through services including merch tables on artist tours, online shopping, pop-ups and events, brand collaborations, and custom designs. The Thread Shop combines experienced in-house apparel designers with Sony Music's world class Creative Group to provide individualized design services.