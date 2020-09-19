SORCERER Announces The Quarantine Sessions

On September 25th, the Swedish epic doom metallers Sorcerer will be premiering Sorcerer - The Quarantine Sessions; an exclusive, digital only, release of three live acoustic songs. Sorcerer kicked off spring 2020 with the release of their third album Lamenting Of The Innocent via Metal Blade Records.

The album, hit the official album charts in four different countries (#18 in Germany). In support of the album, various summer festivals and club shows were planned. The unexpected downtime due to COVID-19, called for a creative solution to celebrate and promote the release of the new album.

Therefore, on May 23rd, Sorcerer broadcasted their Album Release Party during a two-hour live stream. In an intimate living room setting at Stockholm’s Popskolan, the band and people closest involved in the making of Lamenting Of The Innocent talked about the realization of the new album and answered questions from their fans. The highlight of the event was unmistakably the acoustic live set. Sorcerer presented rearranged versions of "Condemned" and "Deliverance" - songs from the new album, and their classic "Prayers For A King".

Because of the special nature of the album presentation, the band decided to release recordings of this quarantine live set on an EP. Sorcerer - The Quarantine Sessions will be available from September 25th on all digital platforms.

"Deliverance" acoustic live version:

Lamenting Of The Innocent album release party:

(Photo - Marieke Verschuren)