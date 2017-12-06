SORCERER Featuring Former TIAMAT, LION'S SHARE Members Release "The Crowning Of The Fire King" Lyric Video

Swedish epic heavy doom metal warlords, Sorcerer, have released a lyric video for “The Crowning Of The Fire King”, featured on their new album, The Crowning Of The Fire King, out now via Metal Blade Records. Order the album at this location, and watch the new clip below.

Sorcerer is extremely happy with the outcome of their second album The Crowning Of The Fire King, and hope that their fans will embrace this one as they did the last. They will promote the album with live shows during 2017 and 2018, determined to put their mark on the doom metal scene. With top notch musicianship coupled with strong, powerful songs, they are ready to deliver their Royal Epic Doom to the masses around the world for years to come.

Tracklisting:

“Sirens”

“Ship Of Doom”

“Abandoned By The Gods”

“The Devils Incubus”

“Nattvaka”

“Crimson Cross”

“The Crowning Of The Fire King”

“Unbearable Sorrow”

“The Crowning Of The Fire King” lyric video:

"Unbearable Sorrow" lyric video:

"Crimson Cross" lyric video:

“The Devils Incubus” lyric video:

“Ship Of Doom” lyric video:

“Sirens” video:

Album stream:

Lineup:

Anders Engberg: Vocals

Kristian Niemann: Guitars

Peter Hallgren: Guitars

Johnny Hagel: Bass

Richard Evensand: Drums