SORCERY Reveal Details Of New Album Necessary Excess Of Violence

One of the oldest Swedish Death Metal bands, Sorcery, has just finished the process of recording and mixing their new album, the fourth of their career. This new work will be entitled Necessary Excess Of Violence and, like the previous three albums, will be released through Xtreem Music on August 20th on CD and 12" LP formats.

Sorcery is perhaps the oldest Swedish Death Metal band, formed back in 1986, having released several demos and EPs between 1987 and 1990 before their classic debut album Bloodchilling Tales in 1991. Sorcery has always maintained their style of aggressive, brutal and intense death metal, and with this new work, they consolidate their position as one of the most respected Swedish bands in their genre. Necessary Excess Of Violence, again with cover art by Juanjo Castellano, is, along with their debut (how not!), the best work of the band and will not disappoint any of their followers.

Tracklisting:

"The Stellar Circle"

"Where We Were Born We Will Demise"

"The Darkest Part Of You"

"Of Blood And Ash"

"I'll Be Gone In The Dark"

"Death Is Near"

"Illuminate"

"King Of Nothing"

"Year Of The Plague"

"Language Of The Conqueror"

Listen to "I'll Be Gone In The Dark" now:

For further details, visit Sorcery on Facebook.