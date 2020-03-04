SOREN ANDERSEN Debuts "Agent Wells" Music Video

Danish guitarist, Soren Andersen, widely known as Glenn Hughes' guitar player but also a reputed producer, has released a video for "Agent Wells", a track from his Guilty Pleasures album. Watch below.

Guilty Pleasures is an instrumental album oriented to... well, to the guitar. But it's so much more than that.

“This kind of album has been a dream of mine since I sat in math class and drew pictures of Marshall stacks in my school books when I was 14-15 years old", Andersen comments. "The songs have just added up over the last 30 years and this is the right time for me to finally fulfil this lifelong dream”.

“I have learned that I’ve made a bit of a name for myself around the world and I’ve have often been asked for my own records especially after my performances with Glenn Hughes. I know I’m not in the same league technically as Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, and stylistically it’s way more inspired by 80s movie soundtracks, where I first fell in love with the lead melodies being played on the guitar as opposed to being a lead vocal line. But I promise I will deliver my 26 favorite tricks on the album”, says Soren Andersen with a smile and his typically relaxed mood.

The album features guest appearances from, among others, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Glenn Hughes, Marco Mendoza and fellow Dane Ida Nielsen (Prince).

The tracklist is as follows:

"City Of Angels"

"Agent Wells"

"The Kid"

"Satori"

"Skybar"

"Bad Weather"

"Beirut"

"Bird Feeder"

"1983"

"Bipolar"

"Agent Wells" video:

“Skybar" video:

“City Of Angels”: