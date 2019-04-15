SOREN ANDERSEN Signs To Mighty Music; Guilty Pleasure Album Due In September
April 15, 2019, an hour ago
Danish guitarist extraordinaire, Soren Andersen, has signed an international record deal with Mighty Music.
Soren is the guitarist of Glenn Hughes, Jesper Binzer (D-A-D) and has worked closely together with Mike Tramp for many years. Besides being a musician, Soren is also a highly acclaimed producer at his Medley Studio.
His new solo album, Guilty Pleasure, will be released in September on LP, CD and digitally.
Soren Andersen states: "It's official! Today is a big day for me. Under the wings of Mighty Music, I'm releasing my solo guitar album in the fall of 2019. Ten tracks full-on melodic guitar rock featuring Chad Smith, Ida Nielsen and Marco Mendoza, just to name a few of those brilliant drummers and bass players who helped me doing this. Stay tuned for more info!"