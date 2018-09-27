SORROWS PATH Release Lyric Video For "My Chosen God" Featuring WARREL DANE Guitarist THIAGO OLIVEIRA

Greek heavy/doom metal band Sorrows Path have checked in with the following:

"We are really pleased to present you the new Sorrows Path lyric video for the song “My Chosen God”. The song was included on the recent Touching Infinity album that was out late 2017 via German label Ιron Shield, and features Thiago Oliveira, the guitarist for the upcoming final album of legendary Warrel Dane that will be out later in 2018 via Century Media! Thiago honored us to perform this awesome solo and we thank him from the very bottom of our doomed hearts!"

Ge the Touching Infinity album here.

