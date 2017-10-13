SORXE Sign With Prosthetic Records; Matter & Void Album Due Next Month; “Hypnotizer” Track Streaming

Phoenix, AZ-based experimental sludge/post metal band, Sorxe, have announced their signing to Prosthetic Records. The four-piece rely heavily on improvisation, pulling ideas from an eclectic well of inspiration ranging from Neurosis, Swans, Melvins and Pink Floyd. Sorxe consists of guitarist/vocalist Tanner Crace, drummer Shane Ocell, and two bassists - Christopher Coons and Jonathan Portnoy, who tread new psychedelic ground into the unknown.

Crace comments on the signing: "Sorxe is humbled and honored to join the Prosthetic family! We have much music to share with everyone and we are truly excited to have this platform and support of the label to be able to extend our reach. We are greatly looking forward to the Matter & Void album release, touring, and bringing the music to a wider audience of people all over the world. Thank you!"

Sorxe is currently streaming the first track cut from their upcoming second full-length album, Matter & Void, out November 24the. The track, entitled "Hypnotizer", can be heard below.

Crace says about the track: "Lyrically there's a lot of intertwining themes about the cold calculating and unforgiving nature of existence. The song "Hypnotizer" deals with the allure and seduction of new technologies and how it's all sold to all of us to make life easier, but the double edge sword of the matter is we are becoming even more distant and distracted. Life is getting more chaotic and moving faster than we can keep up.

Musically we feel the album as a whole is more advanced structurally than our self-released debut Surrounded by Shadows, while at the same time it feels simpler. We really wanted to build on certain themes and let them grow and contort to suck you in, grab your attention and then take you on a journey with us. A lot of the inspiration comes from visual cues, certain vibes in movies we like, etc."

Matter & Void was recorded, mixed and co-produced by Matt Bayles (Russian Circles, Botch, Isis). The album will be available via CD, limited edition violet and black swirl LP and all digital outlets. Pre-orders are available here.

Matter & Void tracklisting:

“Hypnotizer”

“Distraction Party”

“Never To See”

“Black Water”

“Eastern Transmission”

“The Endless Chasm”

“Hypnotizer”:

Sorxe was formed in 2012 when Crace and Ocell decided to get together and jam and instantly hit it off. They quickly pieced together the beginnings of their first few songs, and realizing the potential, they recruited two bassists to bring the thunderous layers of low end evident on Matter & Void. The band has shared the stage with many amazing bands including and not limited to Helms Alee, Torche, Truck Fighters, A Storm of Light, Kvelertak, Black Tusk, Yob and Neurosis.

Sorxe is:

Shane Ocell - Drums, Backing Vocals

Tanner Crace - Guitar, Vox, Synth

Christopher Coons - Bass, Lap Steel, Backing Vox

Jonathan Portnoy - Bass, Guitar