SOTO Launch New Music Video For "Torn"; JEFF SCOTT SOTO Checks In From The Road

Soto, the modern heavy metal/hard rock group featuring vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/Talisman/ex-Journey, Sons Of Apollo, TSO, etc.), have released a video for the track "Torn", featured on their third studio album, Origami, out now via InsideOutMusic. The clip, directed by Thiago Kiss, can be seen below.

The band are currently on tour across the UK and Europe. Jeff Scott Soto checked in from the road: “JSS checking in from the Origami tour, we have completed the UK portion already and now digging into the Central Europe leg, so far the reception has been incredible, especially to the new songs and album! 3 more weeks coming up with Scandinavia next then we start working our way south eventually ending all the way down in Athens, we live for this, we look forward to seeing you all out there!”

And Soto further commented on the video for “Torn”: “While we were about to start the EU tour, we asked our video director in Brazil, Thiago Kiss, to whip us up a treatment for another Single from ‘Origami’ called “Torn”. This is an emotional song co-written with drummer Edu Cominato, myself and the same writer as our 1st video Single “HyperMania”, Luiz Portinari. We chose this track as the deep lyric and theme of the song is a double entendre that could be taken from the crumbling of a relationship between 2 people or the crumbling of society and humanity. In our videos, we try to also portray triple entendres as will be evident in this new clip. Once again, Thiago paints visually stunning lush and cinematic landscapes along with story lines that make you 'feel' more than just watch!”

Find Soto's tour itinerary here.

Origami is released as a limited digipak CD with a set of three stickers and a bonus track, 180g vinyl LP including the entire album on CD, and as digital download. The album comes packaged with classy artwork by Gustavo Sazes (Machine Head, Amaranthe, Arch Enemy). Order here.

Origami tracklisting:

"HyperMania"

"Origami"

"BeLie"

"World Gone Colder"

"Detonate"

"Torn"

"Dance With The Devil"

"AfterGlow"

"Vanity Lane"

"Give In To Me"

"KMAG" * (Bonus Track)

"HyperMania" video:

"Origami" lyric video:

"BeLie" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

Jorge Salan - Guitar

Tony Dickinson - Bass

BJ - Keys/Guitar

Edu Cominato - Drums