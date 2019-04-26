SOTO Premiers "Origami" Lyric Video

Soto, the modern heavy metal/hard rock group featuring vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/Talisman/ex-Journey, Sons Of Apollo, TSO, etc.), have released a lyric video for "Origami", the title track of their third studio album, out May 24 via InsideOutMusic. Watch the clip below.

"This is one of the earlier tunes brought to us by our new bassist, Tony Dickinson, who has experience with giving us singles from the first two Soto albums, so he is a veteran with us even before joining the band," states Jeff Scott Soto about the release. "The word origami is never used in the song but made for a great title and even better album title! It has prog bits, very heavy moments yet very melodic, what we call melody with muscle! It also features some amazing frenetic guitar work from Jorge Salan, a proper blaster representative of the album!"

Origami will be released as a limited digipak CD with a set of three stickers and a bonus track, 180g vinyl LP including the entire album on CD, and as digital download. The album comes packaged with classy artwork by Gustavo Sazes (Machine Head, Amaranthe, Arch Enemy). Pre-order here.

Origami tracklisting:

"HyperMania"

"Origami"

"BeLie"

"World Gone Colder"

"Detonate"

"Torn"

"Dance With The Devil"

"AfterGlow"

"Vanity Lane"

"Give In To Me"

"KMAG" * (Bonus Track)

"Origami" lyric video:

"BeLie" lyric video:

Soto started in 2015 derived from the ideal of Jeff Scott Soto wanting to return to his heavier roots. So far they released two albums, Inside The Vertigo (2015) and DIVAK (2016), taking a short break while Jeff embarked on the supergroup Sons Of Apollo, alongside Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Bumblefoot.

Now Soto are returning under the same umbrella as Sons Of Apollo, signing with InsideOutMusic. The new album Origami contains material that continues to expand and move the band towards new heights whilst following up with their brand of power rock.

Soto will hit South America for live dates in May and intend to be touring worldwide throughout 2019 following the release of the new album.

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

Jorge Salan - Guitar

Tony Dickinson - Bass

BJ - Keys/Guitar

Edu Cominato - Drums

(Photo - Soto)