SOTO's Origami Album Unboxed; Video

Soto, the modern heavy metal/hard rock group featuring vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/Talisman/ex-Journey, Sons Of Apollo, TSO, etc.), will release their third studio album, Origami, this Friday (May 24) via InsideOutMusic. Check out an unboxing video below:

Origami will be released as a limited digipak CD with a set of three stickers and a bonus track, 180g vinyl LP including the entire album on CD, and as digital download. The album comes packaged with classy artwork by Gustavo Sazes (Machine Head, Amaranthe, Arch Enemy). Pre-order here.

Origami tracklisting:

"HyperMania"

"Origami"

"BeLie"

"World Gone Colder"

"Detonate"

"Torn"

"Dance With The Devil"

"AfterGlow"

"Vanity Lane"

"Give In To Me"

"KMAG" * (Bonus Track)

"HyperMania" video:

"Origami" lyric video:

"BeLie" lyric video:

EPK, Part 1:

Soto started in 2015 derived from the ideal of Jeff Scott Soto wanting to return to his heavier roots. So far they released two albums, Inside The Vertigo (2015) and DIVAK (2016), taking a short break while Jeff embarked on the supergroup Sons Of Apollo, alongside Mike Portnoy, Derek Sherinian, Billy Sheehan and Bumblefoot.

Now Soto are returning under the same umbrella as Sons Of Apollo, signing with InsideOutMusic. The new album Origami contains material that continues to expand and move the band towards new heights whilst following up with their brand of power rock.

Soto will hit South America for live dates in May and intend to be touring worldwide throughout 2019 following the release of the new album.

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

Jorge Salan - Guitar

Tony Dickinson - Bass

BJ - Keys/Guitar

Edu Cominato - Drums