SOTO - The Making Of Origami Album, Part 2; Video

Soto, the modern heavy metal/hard rock group featuring vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen/Talisman/ex-Journey, Sons Of Apollo, TSO, etc.), have released Part 2 of a "making of" series in support of their third studio album, Origami, out now via InsideOutMusic. Watch two segments below.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Origami is released as a limited digipak CD with a set of three stickers and a bonus track, 180g vinyl LP including the entire album on CD, and as digital download. The album comes packaged with classy artwork by Gustavo Sazes (Machine Head, Amaranthe, Arch Enemy). Order here.

Origami tracklisting:

"HyperMania"

"Origami"

"BeLie"

"World Gone Colder"

"Detonate"

"Torn"

"Dance With The Devil"

"AfterGlow"

"Vanity Lane"

"Give In To Me"

"KMAG" * (Bonus Track)

"HyperMania" video:

"Origami" lyric video:

"BeLie" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jeff Scott Soto - Vocals

Jorge Salan - Guitar

Tony Dickinson - Bass

BJ - Keys/Guitar

Edu Cominato - Drums