SOTO Welcome TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA Bassist TONY DICKINSON To The Fold

Vocalist Jeff Scott Soto (Sons Of Apollo) has issued the following update on his band, Soto:

"Soto are delighted to announce the newest member of the band is bassist Tony Dickinson, who coincidentally replaced the late David Z last year in the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. It was the one, and only natural choice for us after losing our brother David in the horrific accident last year. Tony wrote, and played on two singles for us on both Soto albums, 'The Fall' and 'FreakShow'. He is phenomenally talented, and a great friend. He will fit right in with us, and I cannot wait for more of his contributions as we move the band forward!"

Jeff Scott Soto first rose to prominence as lead singer on Yngwie Malmsteen`s first two albums back in the early `80s. Since then he`s recorded dozens of albums with Talisman, Takara, Eyes, Soul Sirkus and many others. He`s now returned to his old metallic roots with Soto, the band. Metal Express Radio's Mick Burgess caught up with him in Newcastle on his recent tour to talk about the formation of Soto and the philosophy behind the band, as well as his time on the road with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Soto released their second studio album, Divak, on April 1st, 2017 via earMUSIC. A video for the song, “Unblame”, is streaming below:

Divak (pronounced "dee-vock") arrived shortly after the band's debut release, Inside The Vertigo. It's a mere 15 months later, partly due to singer Jeff Scott Soto's insistence on continuing to create and build a true brand for his new venture. The first single "FreakShow" was co-produced/written by Tony Dickinson, who also co-wrote "The Fall”, which was the first single from Inside The Vertigo. The track is an extension of the Soto sound created especially for this new band.

Soto, formed in 2014, are the dream band created when Jeff Scott Soto realized how much he missed the "heavier side" of his career after fronting artists like Yngwie Malmsteen, Talisman, and Journey, and even his own solo albums. The band hopes to continue its role as a driving force in today's current hard rock and metal scene.

Tracklisting:

“Divak” (Intro)

“Weight Of The World”

“FreakShow”

“Paranoia”

“Unblame”

“Cyber Masquerade”

“In My Darkest Hour”

“Forgotten”

“SuckerPunch”

“Time”

“Misfired”

“The Fall From Grace”

“Awakened”

Bonus Tracks (All Digital Retailers):

“Final Say” (live)

“The Fall” (live)

“Break” (live)

“When I'm Older” (live)

“Stand Up” (live)

Additional Bonus Tracks (iTunes/Apple Music):

“My Life”

“Cracking the Stone”

“Awakened” snippet:

“Fall From Grace” snippet:

“Misfired” snippet:

“Paranoia” snippet:

“Weight Of The World” video:

“FreakShow” lyric video: