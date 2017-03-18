SOUL DEMISE Announce Thin Red Line Album; “Deceive The Masses” Track Streaming

On May 19th, Soul Demise return with their new album Thin Red Line. To get a first glimpse on the new material, the band unveils the first track off that record entitled “Deceive The Masses”. Starting with a mellow acoustic guitar, the song turns into a melodic death metal inferno.

Red is one of the most frequently used signal colors in science and in our everyday life. Soul Demise talk about a Thin Red Line and they will for sure address something significant. On their last album Sindustry the five Germans showed that they are able to look beyond the boundaries of melodic death metal. This time, they are even more ambitious.



Defying the conventions, all individual instruments were recorded in different studios. Drums were laid down with the help of Christoph Brandes in his Iguana Studios, Dennis Schneider guarded the tracking of the guitar- and bass-parts in the Mainblast Studios and the vocals were recorded in the Rebound Studios under the watchful eyes of Simon Hammer. In the end of the process, Tue Madsen in his Antfarm Studios handled mixing duties and succeeded in creating a very powerful sound, which represents all the strengths of the new material. The band’s musical statement is perfectly visualized within the artwork by Bjoern Gooßes from Killustrations.



Thin Red Line will be released on May 19th via Apostasy Records.

Tracklisting:

“Plagued By Fear”

“Desperate Cry”

“Deceive The Masses”

“Empty”

“Live On The Edge”

“Frustration”

“T.R.L.O.S.”

“The Glow Of The Rich Man’s Friend”

“Purity Of Soul”

“Braindead”

“Hopeless Case”

“Deceive The Masses”: