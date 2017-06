SOUL DEMISE Release “Desperate Cry” Music Video

Nürnberg, Germany-based death metallers, Soul Demise, have released a video for “Desperate Cry”, a track from their new album, Thin Red Line, out now via Apostasy Records. The clip can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Plagued By Fear”

“Desperate Cry”

“Deceive The Masses”

“Empty”

“Live On The Edge”

“Frustration”

“T.R.L.O.S.”

“The Glow Of The Rich Man’s Friend”

“Purity Of Soul”

“Braindead”

“Hopeless Case”

“Desperate Cry” video:

“Deceive The Masses”: