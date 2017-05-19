SOUL REMNANTS Sign To eOne Music; New Track Revealed

Boston death metal act Soul Remnants have signed a worldwide deal with Entertainment One Music / Lifeblood Inc. and is releasing an all new track today titled “Dissolving Into Obscurity".

"We are proud to releasing our new album Ouroboros through eOne Music / Lifeblood, Inc. An insane amount of hard work and passion was poured into the creation of this record and we wouldn't have it any other way." says the band. "Ouroboros is as versatile as it is volatile. Flowing seamlessly from track to track it runs the gamut from extreme technicality to filth ridden grooves, with plenty of other surprises to offer."

Soul Remnants will release their second full length LP, Ouroboros, on July 21st. A concept album revolving around a futuristic, dystopian war amongst all mankind. The all new effort will the follow up to their second album, Black And Blood, released in 2013.

"Dissolving Into Obscurity" is being offered as an iTunes instant gratification track, meaning those who pre order the LP via iTunes will receive the song as an instant download. Digital preorders are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Mechanical Synapse Modulations”

“Regurgitated And Consumed”

“Depravity’s Lock”

“Walled City”

“Mental Tourniquet”

“Echoes Of Insanity”

“Dissolving Into Obscurity”

“Decomposition”

“False Kingdom Of Prophecy”

