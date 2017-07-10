SOUL REMNANTS Streaming New Single “Depravity's Lock”

Boston-based death metal act, Soul Remnants, have released the new single, “Depravity's Lock”, featured on their second full length album, Ouroboros, out on July 21st via Entertainment One Music / Lifeblood Inc. The track is available for streaming below.

"We are proud to releasing our new album Ouroboros through eOne Music / Lifeblood, Inc. An insane amount of hard work and passion was poured into the creation of this record and we wouldn't have it any other way." says the band. "Ouroboros is as versatile as it is volatile. Flowing seamlessly from track to track it runs the gamut from extreme technicality to filth ridden grooves, with plenty of other surprises to offer."

Ouroboros is a concept album revolving around a futuristic, dystopian war amongst all mankind. The all new effort will the follow up to their second album, Black And Blood, released in 2013.

“Depravity's Lock” and the previously released tracks “Echoes Of Insanity” and “Dissolving Into Obscurity" are being offered as iTunes instant gratification tracks, meaning those who pre-order the LP via iTunes will receive the songs as an instant downloads. Digital pre-orders are available here.

Tracklisting:

“Mechanical Synapse Modulations”

“Regurgitated And Consumed”

“Depravity’s Lock”

“Walled City”

“Mental Tourniquet”

“Echoes Of Insanity”

“Dissolving Into Obscurity”

“Decomposition”

“False Kingdom Of Prophecy”

“Depravity’s Lock”:

“Echoes Of Insanity”:

“Dissolving Into Obscurity”: