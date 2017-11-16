SOULBURN Featuring Original ASPHYX Members Release "Spirited Asunder" Lyric Video; New Live Shows Announced

Dutch blackened death doom metallers, Soulburn, have released a lyric video for the track “Spirited Asunder”, off their latest, third studio album Earthless Pagan Spirit, available via Century Media Records. The clip, by Carl Assault, can be seen below.

Soulburn checked in with the following comment: “We are pleased to unveil a lyric video for the track 'Spirited Asunder' from our third album Earthless Pagan Spirit. Epic darkness is the keyword here!”

Soulburn, who feature original Asphyx members Eric Daniels (guitars) and Bob Bagchus (drums), will be appearing at this weekend’s two sold out 30th anniversary shows of Asphyx at Turock in Essen, Germany.



Soulburn live:

November

18 - Essen, Germany – Turock (Asphyx 30th Anniversary show - Sold Out)

19 - Essen, Germany – Turock (Asphyx 30th Anniversary show - Sold Out)

January

13 - Rosenheim, Germany – Lokschuppen (Bavarian Battle Winter 2018)

More dates to be announced soon.

In other news, Soulburn are currently working on two brand-new tracks for an upcoming 7" EP release via Floga Records. More updates on that soon.

Soulburn lineup:

Twan van Geel - vocals/bass

Remco Kreft - guitar

Eric Daniels - guitar

Bob Bagchus - drums



(Photo - Dennis Wassenburg)