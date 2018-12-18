SOULBURN Part Ways With Drummer BOB BAGCHUS; Replacement Announced

Dutch blackened death doom metallers, Soulburn, have announced a change of member in their ranks, as longtime drummer Bob Bagchus (ex-Asphyx) decided to leave the group.

Says the band: ”Bob Bagchus decided to call it quits and parted ways with Soulburn. It came a bit as a surprise, but we totally respect his decision and wish him all the luck with his other musical and hellish endeavours. We thank Bob for all the effort he put into this band from the start on, and also simply for being this amazing legendary guy he is. Onwards!"

Bob Bagchus added: “A little musical update from my side: I recently decided to leave Soulburn. There is no "big" story behind it or any of that blablabla, I just thought it was time to quit since I did not feel connected with it anymore. I wish the guys all the best in the near future and welcome their new drummer Marc Verhaar. Thanx Eric, Remco and Twan for the great times and praise the Goat!"

Soulburn consequently added Marc Verhaar (Graceless, Nailgun Massacre, ex-Xenomorph) as new drummer to the fold. They commented: “He’s no stranger to the Soulburn camp as he was often present helping out at our shows. He’s a great guy and above all, a more than great drummer and we’re very much looking forward continuing our blasphemous noise together. A new era has arrived..."

Most recently, Soulburn released a 7” EP entitled Carpe Noctem, featuring two brand-new songs via Floga Records, who had previously also reissued the group‘s 1996 demo on 12“ vinyl in 2016. Currently, Soulburn are working on their upcoming fourth album and will also be playing selected shows throughout 2019.

Tour dates:

February

16 - Arnhem, Netherlands - Willemeen

March

23 - Erfurt, Germany - Club From Hell (+ Asphyx)

July

27 - Steenwijk, Netherlands - Stonehenge Festival

Band lineup (from left to right on photo above):

Eric Daniels - guitar

Twan van Geel - vocals/bass

Marc Verhaar - drums

Remco Kreft - guitar

(Photo - Lenn Kralt)