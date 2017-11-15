SOULFLY And NILE Announce 2018 US Co-Headlining Tour

Metal icons Soulfly and Egyptian themed technical death metal champions and label mates Nile announce their 2018 From The Amazon To The Nile co-headlining US tour. The 35-date trek kicks off at Diamond Pub and Billiards in Louisville on April 26th and will make stops in Atlanta, Cleveland, and West Hollywood before ending on May 24th in Houston, Texas.

Soulfly guitarist/vocalist Max Cavalera states, "From the Amazon to the Nile, it’s gonna rage!”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring Nile fans in the States a last round of touring supporting the What Should Not be Unearthed album, comments Nile founding member Karl Sanders. "Teaming up with Soulfly is going to make for a killer package sure to please metal fans."

Sanders continues, "2018 coincidentally also happens to mark the 20th Anniversary of the Amongst the Catacombs of Nephren-Ka release, so we are likely going to playing some not-heard-in-years material from that classic recording as well as fan favorites from our entire catalog ,and of course tracks from our latest release, What Should Not be Unearthed. Metal will take place!"

Tickets for the tour are now on sale at Enterthevault.com. All other outlets will have the tickets available for purchase on Friday, November 17th at 10 AM, local time.

Tour dates:

April

17 - Diamond Pub and Billiards - Louisville, KY

18 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD

19 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

21 - The Chance- Poughkeepsie, NY

22 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

24 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

25 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

26 - Kelsey Theater -West Palm Beach, FL

27 - The Masquerade -Atlanta, GA

28 - The International - Knoxville, TN

29 - The Muse - Wilmington, NC

May

1 - Diesel Nightclub - Pittsburgh, PA

2 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

3 - Token Lounge - Westland, MI

4 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

5 - Oddbody's - Dayton - OH

6 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

7 - Turner Hall - Milwaukee, WI

8 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

9 - Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

10 - Hermans Hideaway - Denver CO

11 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

12 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

13 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

14 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland. OR

16 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

17 - Whiskey a Go Go - West Hollywood, CA

18 - City National Grove - Anaheim, CA

19 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ

20 - El Rey Theater - Albuquerque, NM

22 - Trees - Dallas, TX

23 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

24 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX