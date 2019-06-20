SOULFLY Announce Blood On The Street 2019 US Tour; UNEARTH, INCITE, PRISON And ARRIVAL OF AUTUMN To Support

Metal icons Soulfy announce their Blood On The Street 2019 US tour. The 22-date trek will kick-off on September 3 in Dallas, Texas and make stops in Baltimore, Houston and Albuquerque before concluding in Los Angeles on September 29. Joining the band are Unearth (September 3 - 16), Incite, Prison, and Arrival Of Autumn.

Commented vocalist/guitarist Max Cavalera: "We are very excited to be bringing the Ritual record to the mosh pit! There is gonna be Blood on the Streets!!"

Tickets are now on sale here.

Tour dates:

September
3 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
4 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street Collective
5 - Ft Smith, AR - The Majestic
6 - Memphis, TN - Growlers
7 - Cave In Rock, IL - Full Terror Assault Festival
8 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
9 - Buffalo, NY - Chrome
10 - Syracuse, NY - Westcott Theater
11 - New York, NY - (le) Poisson Rouge
12 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
13 - Providence, RI - Fete Ballroom*
14 - Easton, PA - One Centre Square*
15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
16 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
19 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt ^
20 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse ^
23 - Houston, TX - BFE Rock Club ^
24 - Austin, TX - Barracuda ^
25 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse ^
26 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater ^
28 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick ^
29 - Los Angeles, CA - Whisky A Go Go ^

* - no Arrival Of Autumn
^ - no Unearth



