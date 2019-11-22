SOULFLY Announce The Summoning North American Tour 2020 With TOXIC HOLOCAUST And X-METHOD

Soulfly will be heading out on the road in February on The Summoning North American 2020 tour. Kicking off on February 1 at the Marquee Theater in Tempe Arizona, the tour will make stops in Portland, Toronto, and New Orleans before ending on March 12 at the Warehouse Live in Houston Texas.

Joining the band as direct support are Toxic Holocaust and X-Method. The tour will also feature Madzilla, Skinflint and Systemhouse 33 on select dates.

Vocalist/guitarist Max Cavalera comments, "The Ritual Continues! We are Summoning our Tribe to Rage across North America!!"

Tickets for the tour are on sale now at soulfly.com/shows.

Dates:

February

1 - Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ *

3 - The Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

4 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

6 - Backstage Bar & Billiards - Las Vegas, NV

7 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

8 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

10 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

11 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR

12 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

14 - The Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

15 - The Gateway - Calgary, AB

16 - The Exchange - Regina, SK

17 - The Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MN

19 - The Cabooze - Minneapolis, MN

20 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

21 - Route 20 - Racine, WI

22 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

23 - The Citadel Music Hall - Indianapolis, IN

24 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

26 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

27 - Poor Richards - Chicopee, MA

28 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

29 - Saint Vitus - Brooklyn, NY

March

1 - Stanhope House - Stanhope, NJ

3 - Cafe 611 - Fred, MD

4 - The Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC

5 - Capone’s - Johnson City, TN

6 - Masquerade Hell - Atlanta, GA

7 - Sound Bar - Orlando, FL

8 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

10 - Tipitina’s - New Orleans, LA

11 - Gas Monkey Bar & Grill - Dallas, TX

12 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

* no Toxic Holocaust

(Photo - Charlene Tupper)