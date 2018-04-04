SOULFLY / CAVALERA CONSPIRACY Guitarist MARC RIZZO Announces Rotation Listening Party In NYC

Soulfly/Cavalera Conspiracy guitarist Marc Rizzo has announced a NYC listening party for his new LP Rotation, in stores now via Combat Records. The listening party will take place this Friday, April 6th, at DUFF’s Alcohol Abuse Center in Brooklyn. Rizzo, on tour starting April 17th with Soulfly, has additionally announced two FYE instore meet and greet performances, Sunday April 22nd at Philadelphia Mills FYE, and Saturday May 19th at Arizona Mills FYE.

Produced by Chris “Zeuss” Harris (Hatebreed, Soulfly, Rob Zombie, Chimaira), and featuring cover art by Melody Myers (Escape The Fate), Rotation is a blistering showcase of Rizzo’s pummeling eclectic diversity, showcased on album tracks including “Spectral Intensities”, “Thrash Boogie”, and title track “Rotation”, combining Rizzo’s penchant for pummeling, low-end riffs, with thrash-intensive leads and heavy latin flavor.

Check out an album teaser featuring “Spectral Intensities” below:

Originally a member of New Jersey latin-metal favorites Ill Nino, Rizzo joined Soulfly in 2004, and has since appeared on all subsequent Soulfly records. In 2007, Rizzo became a member of Cavalera Conspiracy, the side project of Sepultura co-founders, brothers Max and Iggor Cavalera, and has performed on all Cavalera Conspiracy releases since.

Also contributing to several of the aforementioned Soulfly albums, including Prophecy and Dark Ages, was Megadeth bassist David Ellefson, who contributed bass to both releases and did some touring, which led to a connection to Rizzo, and the alliance with Ellefson’s reboot of legendary Metal label Combat Records

Rizzo is also a part-time guitarist for Combat label-mates Dead By Wednesday (first appearing on the band’s 2016 EMP release, The Darkest Of Angels), rounding out a label roster that also includes upcoming releases from legendary metal acts Raven, Helstar, and Wrath.

“Marc’s an awesome guitar player. He’s a badass," says Ellefson. “So when Thom started talking to him about his new record, Zeuss sent over some tracks, and we were all really excited. And it just turned out to be a great, natural fit for the new incarnation of Combat. Marc is a brutal, heavy player, but so technically proficient and tasteful, and able to blend so many styles into what he does, whatever he’s doing, whether it’s Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, or his solo stuff.”

Says Rizzo, “I spent a couple years talking to David and Thom (Hazaert) about releasing Rotation and when the COMBAT thing came up it just really felt right. I have known both David and Thom, literally for the better part of 2 decades, and I’m really excited to have such a killer team putting their stamp on my record.”