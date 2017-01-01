SOULFLY / CAVALERA CONSPIRACY Guitarist MARC RIZZO Announces US Solo Dates

Soulfly / Cavalera Conspiracy guitarist, Marc Rizzo has announced solo US tour dates in January and February with Oraculum as direct support.

New Jersey native Marc Rizzo embarked on his first U.S. solo tour in 2007. He released two solo albums with Shrapnel Records in 2006 and 2007, entitled Colossal Myopia and The Ultimate Devotion, respectively. In 2010, Marc issued his latest album on his own Phlamencore Records, entitled Legionnaire.



Here is the current list of confirmed dates:

January

6 - Goldsounds - Brooklyn, NY

10 - Agora - Cleveland, OH

11 - Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

12 - Big Shots - Valparasio, IN

13 - The Red Zone - Madison, WI

14 - Top Fuel Saloon - Braidwood, IL