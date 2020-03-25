SOULFLY Frontman MAX CAVALERA On Ritual Song "Feedback!" - "We All Learn From MOTÖRHEAD As Our Teachers..."

Soulfly frontman / founder Max Cavalera recently guested on 93XRadio and discussed the band's latest album, Ritual, touring with family, and offered his thoughts on the metal community. Check out the interview below.

On the Ritual track "Feedback!":

"Being the student of metal like I am, we all learn from Motörhead as our teachers. Lemmy was like our big teacher, and it was a challenge. I had the riff that sounded a lot like 'Iron Fist' mixed with Ace of Spades', little bit of 'High On Fire' with the ending that sounds a bit kind of like New York hardcore, like Cro-mags, Leeway, Sick Of It All. So yeah, it was a fun thing to do, and the lyrics are all about the road. It's like the life on the road. I've thrown some humor in there, like, 'Venue smells like rot' because when you pull in a venue and it smells like slow decay in there."