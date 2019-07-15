SOULFLY Frontman MAX CAVALERA Talks Working On New KILLER BE KILLED Album Release For Next Year- "I've Been Talking To The Guys..."

Soulfly frontman Max Cavalera in featured in an interview with the Lee Bros Meats booking agency, conducted on July 5th show at iBoat in Bordeaux, France. He discusses working with family (wife Gloria as manager, son Zyon as his drummer), touring, the band's 2018 album Ritual, and his plans for the future.

Max: "I still have Killer Be Killed, which I'm working on it for next year. I've been talking to the guys. I think the first record was really good. It needed to be projected more, more promotion. More people needed to know about it, so hopefully this time with this new one, we get to show it to more people. It's a special project. I think the combination of me, Greg (Puciato / Dillinger Escape Plan), Troy /Sanders / Mastodon) and Ben (Koller / Converge) is very unique. It should be shit but it's not. It's good. I'm excited for next year."

Killer Be Killed cracked the Top 50 in Australia, the Top 100 in the UK, US, Germany, Canada, and Switzerland, and the Top 200 in Belgium and France. The album was produced and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira).

Killer Be Killed tracklisting:

"Wings Of Feather And Wax"

"Face Down"

"Melting Of My Marrow"

"Snakes Of Jehova"

"Curb Crusher"

"Save The Robots"

"Fire To Your Flag"

"I.E.D."

"Dust Into Darkness"

"Twelve Labors"

"Forbidden Fire"