Soulfly's full performance at Hellfest 2014, which took place at Val de Moine in Clisson, France on June 21, can be seen below.

Setlist:

"Cannibal Holocaust"

"Refuse/Resist" (Sepultura cover)

"Bloodshed"

"Prophecy"

"Back To The Primitive"

"Seek 'N' Strike"

"Tribe"

"Rise Of The Fallen"

"Revengeance"

"Roots Bloody Roots" (Sepultura cover)

"Jumpdafuckup" / "Eye For An Eye"