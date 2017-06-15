SOULFLY Performing NAILBOMB's Point Blank Live - North American Tour Dates Announced

Soulfly - spearheaded by Max Cavalera - has confirmed dates for their upcoming North American tour on which they will play the Nailbomb album Point Blank, live in its entirety. The 31-date trek begins October 6th in San Diego, California, and wraps up November 8th in Albuquerque, New Mexico; the complete routing is listed below.

Nailbomb is Cavalera's 1994 side project with Alex Newport of Fudge Tunnel.Together the pair recorded one studio album, Point Blank, and played only two live shows before disbanding the next year.

October

6 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

7 - Whiskey - Los Angeles, CA

8 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

9 - Dantes - Portland, OR

10 - Studio Seven - Seattle, WA

11 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

12 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

13 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

14 - The Riot Room - Kansas City, MO

15 - Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

16 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

17 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

18 - The Token Lounge - Westland, MI

19 - Opera House - Toronto, ON

20 - Les Foufounes Electriques - Montreal, QC

21 - Brighton Music Hall - Brighton, MA

22 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

23 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

24 - The Broadberry - Richmond, VA

26 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

27 - Hooligans Music Hall - Jacksonville, NC

28 - The Warehouse - Clarksville, TN

29 - The Masquerade Heaven - Atlanta, GA



November

1 - Orpheum Theatre - Tampa, FL

2 - Vinyl Music Hall - Pensacola, FL

3 - Warehouse Live - Houston, TX

4 - Gas Monkey - Dallas, TX

5 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

6 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

7 - Tricky Falls - El Paso, TX

8 - Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM

Soulfly is:

Max Cavalera - vocals / rhythm guitar

Marc Rizzo - lead guitar

Mike Leon - bass

Zyon Cavalera - drums