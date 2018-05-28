SOULFLY - Pro-Shot Footage Of "Roots Bloody Roots", "Eye For An Eye" Live At Wacken Open Air 2006

Soulfly made the crowd go nuts at Wacken Open Air 2006 as they belted out "Roots Bloody Roots" and "Eye For An Eye". The fine folks at Wacken TV have just shared professionally filmed footage of this killer performance:

Next month, Soulfly will return to the road. Catch Max Cavalera and co. live at the following shows:

June

16 - With Full Force - Gräfenhainichen, Germany

19 - M.A.U. Club - Rostock, Germany

21 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

22 - Tons Of Rock - Halden, Norway

24 - Musikbunker - Aachen, Germany

25 - Turock - Essen, Germany

26 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands

27 - Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands

28 - La Poudriere - Belfort, France

29 - La Souris Verte - Epinal, France

July

1 - Nuvolari Liberia Tribu - Cuneo, Italy

2 - Circolo Magnolia - Milan, Italy

3 - Vintage Industrial Bar - Zagreb, Croatia

6 - Univerisada - Sofia, Bulgaria

7 - Metalhead Meeting - Bucharest, Romania

8 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary

10 - Szene - Wien, Austria

13 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gavle, Sweden

18 - Melnä Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia

22 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic

23 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland

25 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

27 - Secret Place - Saint Jean De VÉdas, France

August

2 - Pol'and'Rock Festival - Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Poland

11 - Boomtown Fair - Winchester, United Kingdom