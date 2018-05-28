SOULFLY - Pro-Shot Footage Of "Roots Bloody Roots", "Eye For An Eye" Live At Wacken Open Air 2006
Soulfly made the crowd go nuts at Wacken Open Air 2006 as they belted out "Roots Bloody Roots" and "Eye For An Eye". The fine folks at Wacken TV have just shared professionally filmed footage of this killer performance:
Next month, Soulfly will return to the road. Catch Max Cavalera and co. live at the following shows:
June
16 - With Full Force - Gräfenhainichen, Germany
19 - M.A.U. Club - Rostock, Germany
21 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
22 - Tons Of Rock - Halden, Norway
24 - Musikbunker - Aachen, Germany
25 - Turock - Essen, Germany
26 - Patronaat - Haarlem, Netherlands
27 - Poppodium Hedon - Zwolle, Netherlands
28 - La Poudriere - Belfort, France
29 - La Souris Verte - Epinal, France
July
1 - Nuvolari Liberia Tribu - Cuneo, Italy
2 - Circolo Magnolia - Milan, Italy
3 - Vintage Industrial Bar - Zagreb, Croatia
6 - Univerisada - Sofia, Bulgaria
7 - Metalhead Meeting - Bucharest, Romania
8 - Dürer Kert - Budapest, Hungary
10 - Szene - Wien, Austria
13 - Gefle Metal Festival - Gavle, Sweden
18 - Melnä Piektdiena - Riga, Latvia
22 - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic
23 - Dynamo - Zurich, Switzerland
25 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
27 - Secret Place - Saint Jean De VÉdas, France
August
2 - Pol'and'Rock Festival - Kostrzyn Nad Odrą, Poland
11 - Boomtown Fair - Winchester, United Kingdom