SOULFLY - Pro-Shot Video From With Full Force 2018 Posted

Soulfly, featuring former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, performed at With Full Force in Gräfenhainichen, Germany on June 16th. Pro-shot footage is available below.

The setlist was as follows:

"Frontlines"

"Prophecy"

"Fire"

"Porrada"

"Blood Fire War Hate"

"We Sold Our Souls to Metal"

"No Hope = No Fear"

"Bleed / Plata o Plomo"

"Back to the Primitive"

"Refuse/Resist" (Sepultura cover)

"Jumpdafuckup"

"Eye for an Eye"

Los Angeles-based thrash metal icons Body Count recently released a new music video for their track "All Love Is Lost" featuring Max Cavalera. The track is featured on the band's 2017 full-length, Bloodlust.

In a new interview with Eric Blair, Cavalera discusses the collaboration and much more. Watch below:

Co-written by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy), "All Love Is Lost" delves into the intense feelings one has after a betrayal of trust by a loved one. Commingling his acting and music career, Ice-T enlisted his Law And Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC) co-star Kelly Giddish to play the vindictive lead.

The new video, directed by Jay Rodriguez, can be seen below.