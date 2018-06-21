SOULFLY - Pro-Shot Video From With Full Force 2018 Posted
June 21, 2018, 20 minutes ago
Soulfly, featuring former Sepultura frontman Max Cavalera, performed at With Full Force in Gräfenhainichen, Germany on June 16th. Pro-shot footage is available below.
The setlist was as follows:
"Frontlines"
"Prophecy"
"Fire"
"Porrada"
"Blood Fire War Hate"
"We Sold Our Souls to Metal"
"No Hope = No Fear"
"Bleed / Plata o Plomo"
"Back to the Primitive"
"Refuse/Resist" (Sepultura cover)
"Jumpdafuckup"
"Eye for an Eye"
Los Angeles-based thrash metal icons Body Count recently released a new music video for their track "All Love Is Lost" featuring Max Cavalera. The track is featured on the band's 2017 full-length, Bloodlust.
In a new interview with Eric Blair, Cavalera discusses the collaboration and much more. Watch below:
Co-written by Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy), "All Love Is Lost" delves into the intense feelings one has after a betrayal of trust by a loved one. Commingling his acting and music career, Ice-T enlisted his Law And Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC) co-star Kelly Giddish to play the vindictive lead.
The new video, directed by Jay Rodriguez, can be seen below.