SOULFLY Release "Under Rapture" Video From Live Ritual NYC MMXIX

Soulfly recently released their Live Ritual NYC MMXIX digital EP. A live video for the track "Under Rapture" can be seen below.

Vocalist/guitarist Max Cavalera comments, "New York is a mesmerizing city; the city that never sleeps! I always look forward to playing in NY. The Gramercy is a great venue and the Soulfly crowd was in the trench frontlines of a battlefield, crowded and moving like some kind of tribe. I hope this unforgettable night of metal in NY can uplift you during this quarantine. Start a pit in your living room! I’m in quarantine too, and together, with metal, we will all get through this! Let the ritual begin!”

Soulfly's Live Ritual NYC MMXIX digital EP was recorded at The Gramercy in New York City on February 11, 2019 in support of their most recent full length album, Ritual. The audio for the EP was mixed and mastered by Charles Elliott (Abysmal Dawn) from Tastemaker Audio. Cover artwork was comprised of live photos taken by Rodrigo Fredes.

Download and stream Live Ritual NYC MMXIX here.

Live Ritual NYC MMXIX tracklisting:

"The Summoning"

"Under Rapture"

"Fire"

"Porrada"

"Ritual"

"I And I"

"Back To Primitive"

"Under Rapture" live video:

"The Summoning" live video: