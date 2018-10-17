SOULFLY Release Video Trailer #7 For Upcoming Ritual Album
October 17, 2018, 2 hours ago
Soulfly are set to unleash their new album, Ritual, on October 19th via Nuclear Blast. Today, the band has released the seventh of several album trailers. Watch guitarist/vocalist Max Cavalera discuss working with guest vocalists Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) and Ross Dolan (Immolation), below:
To celebrate on the day of release, fans are invited to listen to the new record with Max Cavalera and Zyon Cavalera at the Affliction studios in Seal Beach, CA (1799 Apollo Court, Seal Beach, CA 90740). The event will be hosted by Jose Mangin and will have Borracho Tacos outside for purchase. $10 cash/card at door gets you entry + Ritual CD, poster, event laminate + your chance to win a LTD signature series Max Cavalera guitar from ESP Guitars. Doors are at 7 PM.
Soulfly recently announced their first tour in support of the album, which will take place next January/February.
Joining them are Montreal based melodic death metallers Kataklysm, as well as Incite, Chaoseum, Alukah, and Skinflint.
Commented vocalist/guitarist Max Cavalera: "Fuck yeah! We’re finally getting ready to tour America and Canada! We have the almighty Kataklysm and thrash masters Incite with us to pulverize city after city, night after night! We are gonna destroy everything that comes in our path! Join us and let the ritual begin!!!"
Tickets go on sale everywhere on Friday October, 19th at 10 AM local time. Purchase links will be available at soulfly.com/shows so check back for details. Confirmed dates are listed below.
January (with Incite)
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
27 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live
28 - New Orleans, LA - Santos
3 - Feb 4 - 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise (Soulfly only)
February (with Kataklysm, Incite, Chaoseum (5-11), Alukah (12 - 18), Skinflint (19-26)
5 - Orlando, FL - Soundbar
6 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
7 - Frederick, MD - Cafe 611
8 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
9 - Reading, PA - Reverb / Tsunami Fest
10 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
11 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre
12 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
13 - Flint, MI - Buick City Events Center
14 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
15 - Ft Wayne, IN - Piere's
16 - Dayton, OH - Oddbodys
17 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
18 - Kansas City, MO - Riot Room
19 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios Live
20 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater
22 - Spokane, WA - The Pin
23 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
24 - Portland, OR - BossaNova
25 - Petaluma, CA - Phoenix Theatre
26 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720 Club
Ritual was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco Arts (Slayer, Kreator), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests including Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) and Ross Dolan (Immolation).
Pre-order Soulfly's eleventh studio album in various physical and digital formats here.
Ritual tracklisting:
"Ritual"
"Dead Behind The Eyes" (feat. Randy Blythe)
"The Summoning"
"Evil Empowered"
"Under Rapture" (feat. Ross Dolan)
"Demonized"
"Blood On The Street"
"Bite The Bullet"
"Feedback!"
"Soulfly XI"
"Dead Behind The Eyes" visualizer:
"Ritual" 360° video:
"Evil Empowered":
Trailers: