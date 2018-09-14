SOULFLY Release Visualizer For New Song "Dead Behind The Eyes" Featuring LAMB OF GOD Singer RANDY BLYTHE

Soulfly are set to release their new album, Ritual, on October 19th via Nuclear Blast Entertainment. Today, the band has released a visualizer for the brand new single "Dead Behind The Eyes". The song features guest vocals from Lamb Of God singer Randy Blythe with lyrics inspired by the Cenobites, the extra-dimensional beings created by Clive Barker made popular by the Hellraiser film series.

Pre-order Soulfly's eleventh studio album in various physical and digital formats here.

Comments Max Cavalera: “I am really stoked to be working again with two of my favourite artists, Eliran Kantor and Marcelo Vasco! The Ritual artwork is very mystic and captures the vibe of the album perfectly. For this one, we really tried to retain the groove of early Soulfly as well as my love for the heavy, fast stuff I’m into: like death and black metal and some hardcore. Working with Josh Wilbur for Soulfly this time around has been amazing. He’s a huge fan and added a lot to the record. I would fight for the fast songs and he would always push me to add more groove. I think in the end we created a really cool mix of songs that covers a lot of ground in my career. Let the Ritual begin!”

Producer Josh Wilbur adds: Before I had ever recorded a record, in my formidable years, Max released the holy trinity that was (at least to me) Chaos A.D., Roots, and Soulfly 1. I wanted to make a record that captured what I loved about those when I was growing up! Those records inspired me and introduced me to heavy metal. Fast forward to now and I was given the opportunity to make the record I wanted as an fan! So I set up some mics, recorded some riffs, we banged on some galvanized metal, roto toms, djembes, and anything else we could get, then I told Max to 'BRING DA SHIT'!"

Ritual was produced, recorded and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira). Cover artwork was painted by artist Eliran Kantor (Testament, Iced Earth). Additional booklet art was handled by Marcelo Vasco Arts (Slayer, Kreator), who also handled the package design. The album features multiple guests including Randy Blythe (Lamb Of God) and Ross Dolan (Immolation).

Ritual tracklisting:

"Ritual"

"Dead Behind The Eyes" (feat. Randy Blythe)

"The Summoning"

"Evil Empowered"

"Under Rapture" (feat. Ross Dolan)

"Demonized"

"Blood On The Street"

"Bite The Bullet"

"Feedback!"

"Soulfly XI"

"Ritual" 360° video:

"Evil Empowered":

Trailers: