SOULFLY To Launch North American Tour Performing NAILBOMB's Point Blank Album In Full This Friday; Full Schedule Revealed

Metal legend Max Cavalera created a massive buzz earlier this year after hinting about Soulfly’s North American Point Blank tour, and now the wait is over. Soulfly will begin the tour this Friday, October 6th in San Diego, CA. Each night on the tour, the iconic top-charting band - featuring Max Cavalera on vocals and guitar, Mike Leon on bass and backing vocals, renowned guitarist Marc Rizzo on leads, and Zyon Cavalera (also of support group Lody Kong) on drums and percussion - will perform Nailbomb's classic full-length album, Point Blank, in full.

Nailbomb was an industrial-influenced thrash metal project established by Max Cavalera and Alex Newport of Fudge Tunnel in the early 1990's. Point Blank is their only release, and features guest performances by Iggor Cavalera, Fear Factory's Dino Cazares, and others. The album has remained an underground favorite of heavy metal fans since its release, and as expected, the original announcement of this tour stirred up a frenzy. These performances will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all - don't miss this tour!

Tickets can be purchased via individual venues. Support on the tour will feature Cannabis Corpse (October 6th - 24th), Harms Way (October 28th - November 8th), Noisem and Lody Kong (which, as stated above, features Zyon Cavalera in addition to Igor Cavalera Jr.). See below for a full listing of tour dates.

October (with Noisem, Lady Kong)

6 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick *

7 - West Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go *

8 - San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge *

9 - Portland, OR - Dante's *

10 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven *

11 - Jerome, ID - Diamondz Event Center *

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall *

13 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *

14 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room *

15 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe - Old National Centre *

16 - Joliet, IL - The Forge *

17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom *

18 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge *

19 - Toronto, ON - Opera House Toronto *

20 - Montreal, QC - Les Foufounes Electriques *

21 - Brighton, MA - Brighton Music Hall *

22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre *

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge *

24 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry *

25 - Lynchburg, VA - Phase 2 *

26 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage *

27 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans Music Hall - no Cannabis Corpse

28 - Clarksville, TN - The Warehouse #

29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Heaven #

November (with Noisem, Lady Kong)

1 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum Theatre #

2 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall #

3 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live #

4 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill #

5 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live #

6 - San Antonio, TX - The Rock Box #

7 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls #

9 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater #

10 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre #

* - with Cannabis Corpse

# - with Harms Way